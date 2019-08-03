In Moscow, the cyclist beat on the ground because he was driving past the place protests: demonstration…
In the Russian capital, the police beat biker, who drove past the protesters. The incident was filmed on video.
Judging by the video, the police acted very cruelly and was not paying attention to the cries of passers-by, asking them to stop beating an innocent man.
According to Russian media reports, during the police crackdown on protests, about 300 people were detained.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, August 3 in Moscow began the second stage of the rally “For free elections”. The police immediately began to arrest the participants. According to eyewitnesses, the police detained even bystanders. Among the first “tied” one of the leaders of the opposition Love Sable.
The first phase of the protest on 27 July and also scored the unprecedented brutality of the security forces, a Moscow court sentenced to arrests more than 60 people. Including under arrest was Alexei Navalny. He was given 30 days. Did not save the opposition even the fact that he needed urgent medical help.
