In Moscow, the FSB raided and searched by human rights activists that support of the Crimean Tatars
In Moscow, the FSB raided the office of the lawyers involved in the support of the Crimean Tatars. On the morning of 14 August, the building stormed by a group of security forces armed with assault rifles. They said that they have a warrant for the search “whole building”, but to produce a document is not considered necessary.
As told to human rights activists from the organization “Legal initiative”, during the search the security forces feel absolutely unpunished: photographed documents in the office, opened the offices, took away their personal smartphones and read the correspondence.
After the completion of the search, the security officials said that their investigation is connected with the article about the organization of criminal community. “According to the representative of the FSB security service searched the office building related to article 210 of the criminal code. The documents are not filed, “—said the press Secretary of the “Legal initiative” Ksenia Babich.
The human rights project “Legal initiative” is known for having provided legal assistance to the Crimean Tatars detained on 11 July in Moscow. RJI works with 2000. An important field of activity is legal with representation in the European court of human rights.
We will remind, earlier in Russia were sentenced to long prison terms of five Crimean Tatars in the “case of Hizb ut-Tahrir”.
