In Moscow, the man treated the strangers poisoned soda and robbed them: some were in…

On Tuesday, June 25, in Moscow, was detained a suspect in committing a series of robberies on Khokhlovskaya square. These crimes are widely discussed in the Russian social networks and media the last two weeks. Unknown acquainted with random people struck up a conversation and offered them cold drinks — soda or beer. The victim, taking a few SIPS, lost consciousness. The culprit robbed them. Some he beat.
According to police, injured at least 24 people, including the editor of the popular online magazine the Village Lyudmila Chizhova and former host of MTV Michael Rolnik, who is now in a coma.
In the hospital were all victims of the poisoner. Some of them came in through the day. The other remained unconscious for several days.
All the robberies were committed in June. The crimes took place in parks around Clean ponds, on Khokhlovskaya square Park “Hill” and bar “Zinziver”.
Detained him in an apartment in Basmanny district of Moscow. In the course of the search found packages of white powder. The substance is sent for examination. It is noteworthy that a suspect has already been detained, but was released on his own recognizance. After that, the cases of poisoning was resumed.
Russian media say that “the robber soda” is a 22-year-old native of Kabardino-Balkaria Murat S. His picture was published, the telegram channel LIFE SHOT.
