In Moscow, two rock musicians to death poisoned drugs
In Moscow the participants of the Amateur rock band Zreet Artem Kolbasov and Gleb Akimov found dead after the party.
As informs TV channel REN TV, the band died from a drug overdose.
Body of musicians, according to the journalists, found in the Studio on October 18 was a party. At the festival were the musicians themselves, their friends and colleagues. Guests Zreet decided to spend the night in the Studio, and in the morning found that Governors and Kolbasov dead.
For questioning later called the soloist of group Alexander Walter, he said that will not use illegal substances. He said that Governors had also been the producer of the band, and Kolbasov — drummer.
The media learned that 21-year-old Gleb and 22-year-old Anton had used drugs since August of this year. Then the band recorded their first album. The guys told colleagues that just dabble and can throw.
(Gleb and Anton. Photo: Social Networks)
