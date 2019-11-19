In Moscow urgently hospitalized a famous actor
Russian actor Yuri Solomin, the fame that brought the shooting in the movie “the Adjutant of his Excellency”, urgently hospitalized in Moscow.
As reported by rossm, the state of the actor serious, he is in intensive care.
84-year-old actor himself had called the ambulance because he had several days of high fever. The doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia. Solomin also have problems with the arteries.
Note that Yuri Solomin since 1998 head of the State academic Maly theatre in Moscow. Viewers he is remembered for his films “the ordeal”, “Ordinary miracle”, “Bat”, “Sofia Kovalevskaya”, “Moscow Saga” and others.
. According to media reports, the actor is still in intensive care, he has a lot of health problems.
* Photo by Sergei TUSHINO, “FACTS”
