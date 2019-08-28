In MTV named best song and best video
In the company of MTV named the winner in the nomination “Best song — 2019”. Viewers and listeners of the planet most of the votes were given for “Old Town Road”, performed by rapper LilNasX and country musician Billy ray Cyrus, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Country.sa.
In this Youtube video scored 290 856 379 views 06.47, August 27.
You can see for yourself, voted for what so many people. By the way, huskies clip set 8 300 000 and 227 000 clip did not like.
And in the MTV “Best video” won an American pop singer Taylor swift with the song “You Need to Calm Down”. Beauty acted as a co-Director of the video.