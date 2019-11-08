In my life there’s only one very close to me man — Tina Karol (photos, video)
The current schedule of the singer is painted for the next six months on tour, preparation for gala-concerts “Radwan history W Tnou Carol”, shooting videos and photo shoots, the project “Dances with stars z”, which she is leading and supporting participants behind the scenes. And at every opportunity, Tina rushes to son Benjamin, who is studying in the UK.
We will remind, recently Tina has pleased fans with a new song “Come to life” and debuted in the film.
“I eat a lot of fat, which gives me strength and energy”
With Tina, we met at lunchtime in one of the restaurants in the center of Kiev. On the table of the singer — only water with lemon.
— You adhere to a strict diet, not eating?
To during the day to eat up the excess, always take food from home. This dish, based on Ketumile, driven by fats: dairy products, cheese, meat, fish, seafood…
I eat a lot of fat that gives me strength and energy. At first glance, this is contrary to conventional wisdom, but in fact the fat killing fat. The body gets all the necessary vitamins and minerals, the skin is full of collagen, and I feel great.
— Carbohydrates do not drink?
— Is very small. But enough to sustain such an active schedule, live shows, rehearsals, concerts, tours, work in the Studio…
Tina maintains an excellent shape thanks to ketodienes, driven by fats
And four concerts in a row at the sports Palace in December?
— Quite. I do now together with the channel “1+1” a lot of work over the big show “Radwan history W Tnou Carol”, which will take place in the Palace of sports 22, 23, 24 Dec. On the first day of a planned two concerts at 16:00 and 20:00. Daytime concert so that small children could watch, enjoy the atmosphere of the festival, see favorite artists — MONATIK, DZIDZIO, The Hardkis, “Time and Glass”, KAZKA, Oleg Violin and BB, БЕZ you like, “Women’s quarter”, Michelle Andrade, KHAYAT, and many others. The concert will be shown on the channel “1+1” for the Christmas holidays.
This is a project about Ukrainian Christmas traditions and carols and “Sadri”, Nativity scenes, fancy rooms, interviews with people that inspire us: successful athletes, musicians, scientists and talented children. This year saw a lot of bright individuals who popularitybut our country as a European state and motivate others. This project is about a dream. And dreams of a generation of ambitious, successful and creative society. It is about the society I dream of. “Pokey giv traditions — country living”, I believe it. For me it is important that the project is partly a charity. We work hard to ensure that our concert was able to visit children in difficult regions, that they felt that we live in a United Ukraine, we are one family. A special place in the show reserved social mission in conjunction with the project “Sdisney Mriya” we fulfill a big dream on the stage.
“Fly to America, but to move not going anywhere”
— Tina and your dreams come true?
— I clearly know that dreams are actions. There is no success without steps to him. Needs a lot of work to reach the goal.
Recently, after you’ve worked for studios in the US and signed a contract, there were rumors that they are going to move to America. Is this true?
— Indeed, we signed a contract with the label Bentley Records in new York. He is now preparing for the release of the English album. I fly in the US, but the move was not going anywhere. Work and creativity in Ukraine, and everything else — if it works, thank God.
Tina: “Now is preparing for the release of the English album”
— Your new video for “Wabbit” surprised fans, you brought the yoke in a rather candid images. The author of the song is a rap singer Alyona Alyona, how you with it worked?
I love that song — really cool, contemporary, Ukrainian, playful, easy to understand. This ease we gave in the video.
Directors found by accident — saw the work of talented people, dancers Josh Killacky and Tim Milgram, on Instagram and wrote them. It turned out, they shoot videos. Suggested to work. By the way, was cheaper than in Kiev.
— Do you think that the last time we had a leap in the development of music, cinema, art in General?
— All right, and show business took off, the top artists have reached a new level, there are many new names… But at the same time, not everyone is ready to keep pace with the times and learn to develop. Would love to see all the new names in the Ukrainian show business came out of the subculture.
— Competition between artists increased?
I don’t like that word. It seems to me that increased mutual respect, everyone appreciates each other’s space. It’s outdated — to dominate over someone. Modern — respect, friendship, to unite, to create together.
— Some artists themselves crowned as “number one”, “superstar”…
It’s not my business.
— You have friends among the representatives of show business?
— My friends — the audience at concerts. I have many friends, friends they can hardly be called, even the most intimate. I don’t have the time to walk with someone, to spend the evening in restaurants or somewhere else. Study music, creativity, a son, a house and the other.
— Recently your son for the first time gave an interview in live with you. Worried?
— Very. Not for themselves, for Blame. But he made such an impression on the editors that they decided to leave it in the air longer than was making me uncomfortable. I joined the instinct of Chicks. The son entered the role, then called Marichka Padalka not, and Wand. So embarrassed… apologized to her. And it was so touching and sincere.
Venya imbued with the idea of charity, gladly joined me to talk about our little family business — the cancer affected children. He bravely approached this case knowing the problem, we do is experienced (husband of Tina Karol died of cancer. — Ed.). Son is very sympathetic and understands that in difficult situations we need to help people, especially children.
Venya is not closed from the problems of society. I believe that children need to know that there are special people, terrible disease and not everyone has the opportunity to deal with them. And such children need special attention, not only financial support but also love, care and fellowship.
Who joy wants to become in the future?
— He will soon be 11 years old, and he does not yet have a clear idea about their future. I don’t push it. Venya engaged in music and dance, in school. It doesn’t matter which direction he chooses, as long as the child was happy.
“We live in harmony with the son trying to be his best friend. Never punish, scold not,” says Tina Karol
— How will you be celebrating the birthday of the son?
— According to our tradition — always together. Get together with his friends, classmates and go “shoot” the laser at the club. I offered to change the theme, go carting or Hiking in the woods, but the boys really like these laser tag.
“I love the silence, isolation”
— The venu is studying in London, you work mostly, do not see each other so often. Miss?
— Of course. Recently my son had a two week vacation, we spent them together. Now Venya went to class, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t see each other. Thanks to digital technology it wakes up with me, with me to bed, with me dressed to school, doing homework… We’ve been inseparable online around the clock.
— Are you a strict mom?
— Venja — a man in the family. I give him such a privilege sometimes to estvovati over our female Kingdom: nanny, grandmother, mom… But without fanaticism. We live in harmony with the son trying to be his best friend. Never punished, not abused. Even when he disagrees with something, trying to find the right words to convince. Trying to teach him to think independently and make decisions and face the consequences.
— After your duet with Dan Balan talking about a romantic relationship between you. Is there a place in your heart for one more men?
Is it wonderful, that talking.
After all, what is your relationship with Dan Balan?
— I don’t know (laughs). The song “Home”, which we performed, was specially designed for the “Tanzu s with a stars” — Dan in the image of count Dracula and I was the white angel. And yet, it is unclear healed Dracula or dragged angel in the mortal world? So let’s see.
— In the comments note, the tenderness with which you looked at Balan, like, so impossible to play.
— It was real, the embarrassment, playfulness and intrigue. And how can you play? If it were not the truth, all would have felt false.
— You are in love?
— My heart is occupied by my son a hundred percent. And there is a small corner, may be one percent for inner promises. I’m a girl. My main passion is stage. I’m not a workaholic, not obsessed with his job. I just live by it. This is my love, my destiny.
I still love my husband and at the moment have not met the person with whom you can feel carefree. Maybe not looking. In my life there is only my son and music. At this point.
Tina: “My main passion is stage”
— Do not even allow marriage in the future?
— Why do anything to deny it? But I have no illusions and do not aspire to it.
— Creative marriage is considered the ideal for the artist?
— Any woman happy when you believe in it. Then it blooms, creates harmony in the home and makes happy all around. But it should not be blind faith. For example, we have with Pasha Orlov (PR Manager of the singer. — Ed.) we have many years together, there is no charm each other. He believes in me, but can correct, suggest. I also corrected his work. This is the creative collaboration of the pair. But if in such a productive creative relationship, it’s about love — it’s cool. We Zhenya was so.
— With whom you share your secrets?
— Do not consider it necessary to burden someone with his secrets, especially women. Not everyone is ready to rejoice over another person. For me, there is a formula of friendship. My only friend is the son. I’m not bored and sad one. I love the silence, the isolation. Free time use in order to concentrate, to gather, to sort out for myself, to remember where that missed skreativit something cool, to educate ourselves. And not to listen to the next story for a glass of wine.
— What you need to feel happy?
— Stage, music, singing, new goals, health, and understanding that my work inspires people, the result of the work done.
— I think you never relax.
Is my relaxed state this (laughs). Straining when you feel the pain that the whole day was in heels. And when they do start new projects, I’m always relaxed and happy.
