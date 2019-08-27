In national Park Utah people are trapped under falling rocks: there are victims. VIDEO
On Monday evening, August 26 at Zion national Park in Utah people fell broken away from the cliff a large piece of stone, scattered during the fall into smaller fragments. As a result of incident three persons were injured, one of them was hospitalized. The stone fell from a height of over 900 metres.
Around 17:50 Park officials announced that a “significant” chunk of stone broke away from Cable mountain and hit the trail East of the Ring, knocking down trees and “showering visitors… smaller stones, branches and a spray of dust and sand,” writes Fox News. The trail is in an area called Weeping rock.
Visitors were trapped for more than an hour, as rescuers were forced to wait until the dust settles.
Three people were injured, one of them was taken to the district hospital. Other people stuck in certain places due to rockfall, were able to “escape alone,” officials said in a press release.
Ranger Zion National Park and the officer for public information the Eugene Moise said at least 19 people were trapped. He added that the rockfall was probably the result of erosion.
Random traveler was able to capture the moment on camera.
Since then, Park officials closed the trail Weeping rock “until further notice”.