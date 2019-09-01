In NBU do not predict a new economic crisis
The head of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakov Smoliy said that the NBU does not predict the onset of a new economic crisis in Ukraine in 2019-2020.
About this Smoliy said in an interview with the Page.
“We expect economic growth of 3% in 2019-2020. And do not see any obstacles, so as not to reach the target. Forecasts for the grain harvest are good. The situation on external markets remains favorable. Prices on grain, wheat, corn – on the level of previous years,” – said resin.
However, the head of the national Bank noted that the economy of Ukraine may influence foreign trade situation in the world related to trade wars and a slowdown in the economies of the countries – trading partners of Ukraine. At the same time, this influence of resin called “partial”.
“The continuation of cooperation with the IMF, which will give access to external financing more expensive than placement of securities, will allow normal pass peak payments, which we have in this and next year,” – said resin.