In Nebraska, the bar owner received a letter with $500 and unexpected content
For most business owners a letter without a return address usually is not a good sign, but for the bar from Lincoln’s it turned out to be the restitution is overdue more than four decades, writes Fox News.
Institution Zoo Bar in downtown Lincoln, Nebraska, just celebrated his 46th birthday in business, and recently the owners of the bar received a letter with a request to rectify the situation that happened 45 years ago.
“45 years ago, I broke the sign Zoo Bar. Here is my restitution””.
In a letter without a return address was 13 words and made $500 dollars in cash.
“The more I thought about it, the cooler looked like the letter writer in my eyes,” said Pete Watters, the current owner of the Zoo Bar.
Watters not sure what it was for mark, but he thinks the decision to send money — it was more than that.
“Is that so long tortured them,’ said Watters. — Or something inspired them to do this?”
33 years ago, Watters began operations in Zoo Bar as a bartender. The last 18 years, he is the owner of the establishment. The Manager at the time of breakage of the sign died.
“I think he would also think that it’s great,’ said Watters. — It would be fun to share with him.”
Watters said that while no one can believe in the gesture, he would like to thank them.
“It is truly humbling to know that someone cared enough about this place, what they wanted to do it right,” said Watters.