In new Jersey a bone marrow donor died during surgery: his family is suing the doctors
Bride secondary school principal in new Jersey, who died earlier this year during operation tonirovania bone marrow, filed a lawsuit in which he blames his death showed the negligence of the doctors.
The bride-to-be derrick Nelson Sheronda Brayker described him as a decent and brave man, he was a 5-year-old daughter, writes CNN.
July 22 Bracer filed a lawsuit in the Supreme court of Union County for abuse by doctors office.
The accused are anesthesiologist Jerry Baratta, University Medical center Hackensack, Cancer center John Torera and unnamed doctors and nurses who followed the treatment of Nelson. The breaker requires a trial by jury and compensation, the amount of which is not specified.
February 18, Nelson went through the procedure of bone marrow donations in the University medical center in Hackensack NJ to help suffering from cancer 14 year-old boy from France, whose name was not specified.
For many months, Nelson kept in touch with the organization Be the Match Foundation, which manages the global bone marrow registry to help those suffering from blood cancer. In the end, they told him that he is a suitable donor for the boy.
Nelson, who was a high school Director of Westfield, said the school newspaper before the operation: “If a little pain for a short period of time can give someone years of joy, it’s worth it.”
According to the lawsuit Brayker, the medical team during surgery kept Nelson under anesthesia, despite the low level of oxygen in his body. In the complaint it is alleged that the medical group was not able to provide it with additional oxygen, which led to the slowing of the heart rate of men. It was a late sign of hypoxemia (low blood oxygen).
In the end, realizing that the pulse of Nelson slowed down, the medical team tried to provide ventilation through the mask, but are unable to provide the appropriate level of care.
The lawsuit States that this has led to irreversible brain damage in Nelson. He fell into a coma and remained on life support until, until April, died, he was 44 years old.
“We don’t want people worried and refused to tonirovania bone marrow. The fault lies with the anesthesiologist who did what had to be done. This doctor has not done its work”, — said the lawyer Brayker David Ointment.
According to the complaint, Nelson had excess weight and sleep apnea (a condition characterized by cessation of pulmonary ventilation during sleep for more than 10 seconds) — two factors that increased the risks for his health during anesthesia.
Preparing a man for surgery, the anesthesiologist Jerry Baratta is properly certified and has been practicing for almost 30 years.
Mary Jo Layton, a representative of the Hackensack Meridian Health, which is part of the University Medical center Hackensack, said: “We are saddened by the tragic death of derrick Nelson and expressed our deepest condolences to his family, students, friends and colleagues.”