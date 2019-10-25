In new Jersey a couple ordered oysters and found them a rare find
In new Jersey a couple ordered the oyster and found on his plate a rare find.
Anton and Cheryl Shermer from new Jersey enjoyed my lunch at the restaurant Stern & Bow in the city of Kloster, while Anton not to feel something hard and round in the mouth.
He decided to spit out the object and saw a tiny pearl.
Officer Empire Oyster, which produces and supplies oysters in the Stern & Bow, says this finding is extremely rare, considering the type of oysters.
“Throughout my career I have seen hundreds of thousands of oysters, but had never found in them pearls. This event happens once in a lifetime,” said Kevin Joseph
Interestingly, the restaurant Stern & Bow opened a month ago and already famous rare find. The couple graciously donated the oyster pearl restaurant. The owner now plans to hang it above the bar in his own shell.
About his first restaurant experience share a post in Facebook.
Similar cases have happened before. In 2015, the patron of the restaurant in new Jersey found a pearl in an oyster during a dinner at the restaurant. And in 2018, another visitor from Edgewater, state of new Jersey, found the pearl on the thousands of dollars during a meal at Grand Central Oyster Bar in new York.