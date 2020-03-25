In new Jersey, a man coughed in the store and said ill COVID-19: he was accused of terrorism
According to authorities, a man charged after he coughed up the employee of the Wegmans supermarket in new Jersey and stated that he had the coronavirus, writes USA Today.
50-year-old George Falcone from the village of Freehold was charged with creating a terrorist threat, harassment and obstruction after officials said he refused to identify themselves or provide identification to the police of the city for more than 40 minutes, according to a press release of the Prosecutor General of the state.
Governor Phil Murphy, who mentioned this incident at a press conference on March 24, said that police responded to a call after the man got into a confrontation with an employee of the supermarket chain, and then “coughed the woman and told her then that he had the coronavirus”.
Falcone was shopping in the store in Manalapan around 18:30 Sunday, March 22. The employee asked him to retreat because he was standing too close to her and open fresh produce without packaging.
This request prompted Falcone to step closer to her, lean over and “purposefully” coughing on the employee. He then laughed and said that is infected with a coronavirus, according to the Prosecutor General’s office.
A police officer from Manalapan who worked in the security Department in the store, came to Falcone after the incident. He allegedly refused to give his name or produce a driver’s license . 40 minutes later he identified himself and he was allowed to leave the store, officials said.
“I want to announce about it in Manalapan and to draw the attention of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office, said Murphy. — We will not tolerate any inappropriate behavior.”
The incident is not isolated among people, coughing, licking or otherwise of the infective person or the surface during a global pandemic coronavirus.
In Purcelville, Virginia, the employees of Harris Teeter threw away things worth hundreds of dollars after two teenagers began to appear on the phone, coughing on products.
The man in WARRENTON, Missouri, was also charged after he filmed himself on video, licking deodorant at Walmart and asking: “Who’s afraid of the coronavirus?”.
The incident in new Jersey was in violation of the Executive orders of the state pandemic influenza coronavirus, but Murphy said that the charges show “active enforcement” response of the state on the outbreak.
Previously, Murphy issued the Order No. 107, which requires all residents to stay home and requires that non-essential businesses closed for an indefinite period. Murphy also cancelled the meetings of any size, including parties, weddings and religious ceremonies.
Residents can still leave the house to go to the grocery store, to seek medical care, visit relatives or someone with whom they have “close personal relations”, for example, a romantic partner, to go to work or go for a walk. But Murphy urged everyone to continue to practice safe social distancing, staying at a distance of not less than 6 feet (1.8 meters) from the others.
Agenda against Falcone was released on March 24, and the Division of criminal justice of the attorney General filed a case on this incident.
“It is extremely difficult times when we are all called to show care to each other, and not to engage in intimidation and spreading fear, which allegedly was in this case, said attorney General Gurbir was Grewal. — We promise to respond quickly and decisively whenever someone commits a criminal offence, which uses the coronavirus to generate panic or discord.”
March 24, officials announced 846 new suspected positive cases COVID-19 in new Jersey, which increased the total number of those who have tested positive for 3675 recorded 44 deaths. Officials said that in the County of Monmouth died another man.
“Use the fears of people and create panic during an emergency situation of a pandemic worthy of condemnation. At these times we must find ways to unite as a community and not take actions that further divide us,” said the Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.
