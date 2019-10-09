In new Jersey on the Playground kidnapped 5-year-old girl: for information on her promise of $52 000
The reward for information that helps find 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alaves, disappeared from a Playground in new Jersey for more than three weeks ago, increased to 52 thousand dollars.
Authorities searched the area where the child was last seen, and the territory beyond, but they have few clues or answers to the question, what happened to the girl. Last week, the Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McCrae said that they are still looking for “the key information that is needed to bring us to Dulce or to the circumstances related to her disappearance,” writes ABC News.
On Wednesday, the chief of police Bridgeton Michael Gaimari announced an increase in remuneration to $ 35,000.
According to Gaimari, trade unions of police of the state of new Jersey collectively added to the award $ 10,000. The brotherhood of the Philadelphia police has also offered $ 5,000, there were two donations of $ 1,000 each, though it’s unclear where did these amounts.
The last time Dulce was seen on 16 September in the afternoon around the city Park in Bridgeton, new Jersey.
Earlier, the authorities said they have no suspects, but they are still interested in conversation with a man who, as they had first thought, took Dulce.
According to the description, the man was dressed in a black shirt and red pants with orange sneakers, thin build, with acne and no facial hair. Webb-McCrae said the office is still going to talk to him, but never commented.
The chief of police Bridgeton Michael Gaimari said no one has been declared beyond suspicion.
“Until the child is found and we will not be able to determine what happened to him, no one will be declared beyond suspicion,” said Gaimari.