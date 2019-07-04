In new Jersey, the diner found a bag of human remains
In new Jersey the diner, overlooking the Hudson river, found a bag of human bones, says the New York Post.
The staff of the cafe State Line Lookout in Alpine arrived at work around 8 am and found the body parts hanging on the door of the establishment.
According to Northjersey.com on Wednesday, Bergen County Prosecutor’s office confirmed that they are human bones.
The person who left a bag on the door, shows the police officer and the other bones and “personal effects” of dead people that are in the area. The police is unaware of this person in Commission of any crimes.
The authorities still can not recover the identity of the person whose remains were found. Police say will conduct DNA tests and compare the results with the data of people who are reported missing.
