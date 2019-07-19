In new Jersey the man in the suit did incredible during the flood. VIDEO
The bizarre video, which became viral, shows a man in a suit who stands on the steps and not step out into the flowing water. There is no choice, as due to rain water fills the station Short hills, new Jersey. What happened next nobody could have predicted, even the author of the video Ashley Maas.
She told The Post that he walked around the station and saw a man who hesitated on the stairs. It seemed that he had no choice, but suddenly from the corner a woman appeared. He bent her back and she carried him around the corner.
“People in this video came to me from the train,” said Maas, who commutes to Manhattan from Jersey.
“I pulled out my phone to take a video of water flowing down the stairs. I didn’t know there was a woman, until she showed up on the video.”
On the same day in new York city the rain waters washed the man to the approaching train. The incident managed to capture on video and put it on the Internet.