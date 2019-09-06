In new Jersey, the police smashed cars complained to them of a resident
Two police officers from new Jersey was charged with vandalism after they intentionally damaged two cars belonging to the man who a few days before it filed complaints against them.
29-year-old Steven Martinsen and 26-year-old Thomas Dowling smashed the Windows and slashed the tires of the Jeep Liberty and Toyota Prius owned by Ernest Minoli. The incident occurred early on the morning of 3 September, reports the NY Post. During the attack the officers were dressed in civilian clothes.
According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office, the incident occurred just a few days after Minoli filed an administrative complaint against the two police officers.
“I wouldn’t even think that the police can do something like this,” said Minoli.
Both officers were charged with conspiracy, use of weapons for illegal actions and hooliganism.
Of Dowling, who served in the police force in 2015, was fired after charges are filed. Martinsen, who worked in the police in 2013, temporarily suspended from work without pay.
“Such behavior will never be acceptable. If these allegations are true, this is the most important definition of breach of trust between law enforcement and the public,” said Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni.