In New Orleans the collapse of the hotel caught on video: there are dead and wounded
Building under construction Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in downtown New Orleans partially collapsed on Saturday, October 12. In the end, one person died and several were injured, writes Fox News.
Governor John Bel Edwards confirmed the death of the journalists near the scene, saying that several people were missing.
“The design is very unstable and dangerous. Every few minutes something falls,” he said, warning people to stay away.
Fire chief of New Orleans Tim McConnell said they were called about a fallen building around 9:14 a.m. on Saturday, October 12. The top six floors of the building collapsed, and the rest of the building is still “very unstable”.
It was confirmed that one person was killed and at least three are missing. 18 people sent to the hospital. Their condition was not specified.
“The situation is still very dangerous situation. We are in the process of evacuation of the buildings on the perimeter,” said he.
The building collapse was caught on video.
The cause of the collapse is still unclear.
The fire Department of New Orleans ordered evacuation of nearby buildings.