In new York, a passerby gave his shoes to a homeless guy and went on barefoot. VIDEO
In the Financial district of Lower Manhattan in new York, the stranger made a touching act, overseen by an innocent bystander — a woman drove by in a taxi and took off all on video.
A passer-by, apparently making a morning run, took off his sneakers and gave them to a homeless man sitting on the sidewalk, says Pix11. Then runner went barefoot.
According to the wearer Twitter under the nickname NYorNothing, on Sunday about 9 am she was riding in a taxi near the world trade center. From the window she saw a man removes shoes and socks and leave the shoes next to a seated man, whom the witness described as homeless.
While it is not known whether the man was homeless. The personality of both men is not installed.
In the video it is visible as a runner out, walking on the sidewalk of Manhattan barefoot. Prior to that, he briefly talks with a man sitting.
“I assumed that he was off his socks because they had the money,” the woman said on Twitter, adding that the video was removed at the time when her taxi stopped at a red light.
Accidental witness shared a moving video on Twitter, signing it: “Our identity is what we do when we think no one’s looking”.