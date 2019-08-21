In new York a toxic algae infected more than 60 reservoirs
With the onset of the peak flowering season of toxic algae in the state of new York for two weeks of August were registered 60 cases of flowering. This writes the New York Up.
The algae was discovered across the state, from long island to Western new York, and in reservoirs ranging from small Park ponds and ending with Bay of lake Ontario. The land area of algal blooms ranged from several sites of small size to multiple lesions of reservoirs throughout the area.
In this list were four lakes the finger lakes: CANANDAIGUA, Hanoi, KUKA and Otisco. In lake Skaneatles, unfiltered source of drinking water for the city of Syracuse, found no single case of flowering. In 2018, all 11 lakes in the finger lakes bloomed.
The algae bloom really is a form of bacteria called cyanobacteria. They produce toxins, which in large amounts can even lead to death.
Blooms of cyanobacteria tend to reach a peak in late August and September, especially when the weather is hot, Sunny and windless. In 2018 more than 100 water bodies have been contaminated with toxic algae during the flowering season.
Among the infected bodies of water were lakes and reservoirs such districts of the state of new York: Albany, Broome, Chautauqua, United Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess County now, Genesee, kings, Madison, Monroe, new York, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, orange, Oswego, Putnam, United Renseler, Saint Lawrence, Saratoga, Schuyler, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Warren, Westchester, Wyoming and Yates.
Among them have the status “Confirmed bloom with a high content of toxins”:
- Otisco lake (Onondaga County);
- Lake CANANDAIGUA (Ontario);
- Laurel lake (Suffolk County);
- Lake of Maratuk (Suffolk County);
- Pond Turtle Pond (new York County).