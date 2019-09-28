In new York and Boston have arrested 160 illegal immigrants, among them Russians and Ukrainians
The immigration and customs authorities in the US have arrested 82 people during five days of raids in new York, the Hudson valley and long island. In Boston was arrested 80 people. Among the detainees are Russians and Ukrainians.
The arrests were made for violations of the immigration laws of the United States. More than 40 detainees in new York, was previously released from custody by local law enforcement agencies. 10 of those arrested have been previously deported from the United States and returned illegally. Some were convicted of serious or violent crimes (sex crimes; assault; crimes related to arms) or serious/multiple misdemeanors, according to the official website of ICE.
“Because of the senseless local laws in new York were released thousands of illegal immigrants; and when this trend continues, will be released thousands more to jeopardize the safety of the residents of our city. Deportation officers of ICE continue to focus on maintaining law and order on the arrest and deportation of those criminals who think the laws of this country just guesses,” said Thomas Decker, Director of the office of enforcement and removal (ERO) in new York.
Among those arrested in new York — citizens of Algeria, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ghana, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Spain and Ukraine. The ERO deportation officers made arrests around new York, in the Hudson valley and on long island, particularly in the districts of Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten island, Nassau and Suffolk on long island and in counties of the Hudson valley — Dutchess County now, Oring, Putnam, Rockland, Ulster and Westchester. One arrest was made in the County of Essex, state of new Jersey.
“The arrests clearly demonstrate the risks to public safety that arise when jurisdictions adopt policy prohibiting cooperation with immigration law enforcement, said Marcos D. Charles, acting Director of the office of ERO in Boston, quoted by ICE. Communities that protect criminal aliens only increases the threat to public safety. ICE will continue to make every effort to protect the citizens and enforce Federal immigration laws, despite the problems.”
Among the 80 arrested in Boston, more than 60 people were convicted criminals or their cases were pending in criminal proceedings, 12 received the final order of expulsion and did not leave the United States or had been previously deported and illegally returned. Some of them were previously convicted of serious or violent offences (sexual offences against children, assault charges, crimes related to weapons) or have been convicted of serious/multiple offenses.
Among those arrested in Boston — the citizens of Brazil, Colombia, Cape Verde, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Moldova, Peru, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Uganda, UK and Uruguay. The ERO deportation officers made the arrests in counties in Massachusetts: Essex, middlesex, Suffolk, Plymouth and Worcester. Arrests were also produced in Providence, Rhode island, Hartford, Connecticut and Manchester, new Hampshire.