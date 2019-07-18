In new York at the weekend it is expected extreme heat: recommendations of doctors
City officials urged new Yorkers to remain calm and keep cool, because the weekend days are expected to be extreme heat.
For the first time in seven years the temperature exceeds 100 degrees Fahrenheit (+37,7 Celsius). It warned the city authorities, extraordinary weather situation.
Rain on Thursday will keep the temperature at 80 degrees (+to 26.6 Celsius). On Friday, the temperature reaches a high of about 92 degrees (+33,3 Celsius). But on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will rise and will reach 99 degrees (+37,2 Celsius). The heat index will approach 105 degrees (+40,5 Celsius).
According to NWS meteorologist John Murray, the average temperature in the city at this time of year is 84 degrees (+28,8 Celsius).
Officials advise new Yorkers to stay indoors and use air conditioning. And for those who don’t, the city organized nearly 500 cooling centers.
Pools will also be open longer than usual, 11 am to 8 PM, and the city beaches will be open until 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Commissioner for health Dr. Oxiris Barbot said that it was important to observe and verify those who are most vulnerable.
“As the town doctor, I want to warn every new Yorker on that hot and humid weather can be deadly,” said Barbot. According to her, more than 80% of deaths from heat stroke in recent years have been related to the fact that people were living in their homes without air conditioning.
The people of new York were asked to set thermostats at 78 degrees (25.5 in Celsius) that will reduce health risks while reducing the load on the electrical network.
The concern about whether the bear of the power grid, the increase in voltage is still large after the Saturday off in the city centre, in which almost a quarter of a million people were left without electricity.
“We want to avoid overloading our electrical system,” said de Blasio, adding that not fully satisfied with the response of officials of ConEdison.
“They still are unable to say exactly to avoid this scenario,” he added.
The people of new York also recommended not to drink alcohol and caffeine. Instead drink plenty of water, and carefully monitor children and Pets, sabenavita on the street.
Anyone who feels bad because of the heat, it is strongly recommended to call 911.