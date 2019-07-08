In new York city children are poisoned by lead in subsidized housing
City inspectors found convincing evidence of the presence of lead paint in 34 social apartments, where living children, previously poisoned by lead. But the town did not do there repairs and have not taken the children, the newspaper reported The Post.
Instead, the Department of health has allowed the Housing authority of new York (NYCHA) to appeal the results, leaving dozens of children in the health, homes and potentially exposing them to further harm to health for many years, according to official records.
Between 2010 and 2017 in 91 apartment originally discovered elevated levels of lead on painted surfaces. The first alarm sounded pediatricians who reported that one or more of the children living there have elevated lead levels in the blood. 34 flats was particularly high lead levels.
But NYCHA to appeal, 88, pointing to unreliable testing method, and in 83 cases have been closed.
As a result, according to the NY Post, referring to the recording, lead paint remained, all but five apartments.
“Particularly distressing that an Agency that should protect children, knowing that children poisoned lead paint, found in a flat lead, and then lets it get away with the landlord — state landlord,” said lawyer Legal aid Judith Goldiner, which has repeatedly filed lawsuits in connection with the unsatisfactory living conditions in NYCHA facilities.
“This means that a child who has been poisoned may become worse and the other children who fall into this apartment, can also be poisoned”, she added.
Detailed information about the studies the presence of lead paint contains almost 4500 pages of internal reports of inspections of the Department of health publishing The Post received through the Law on freedom of information.
They were published amid a growing scandal with the lead paint, which began in late 2017, when it was discovered that NYCHA had concealed years of non-compliance with Federal requirements for verification of lead levels in subsidized housing.
This resulted in the resignation of the Chairman of NYCHA, Shola Olathe. In addition, the government spent $ 88 million on testing the levels of lead, which is held in 135 000 174 000 flats.
Lead exposure, primarily caused by the peeling of paint, can cause brain damage and other health problems. The Federal Centers for control and disease prevention warn that any amount of lead can be dangerous for small children.
When blood tests indicate poisoning in a child, the health Department sends an inspector to their apartment to check for the presence of lead.
In 88 of the 97 inspections in 91 apartment inspectors used x-ray guns — known as the XRF device to test peeling paint and other surfaces for lead.
Results within the error of the XRF 0.3 milligrams, should be double-checked by laboratory analysis, but any reading of 1.3 milligrams or higher is considered conclusive evidence.
Records obtained by The Post show that inspectors found at least one metric is above the threshold of 1.3 milligrams in 34 of these units, or two out of every five apartments, which was discovered by the lead.
NYCHA disputed all the evidence and convinced the health Department to partially or completely revoke my orders removing paint in 33 cases.
The only order of removal was made in 2010, because NYCHA has not submitted any documents to appeals.