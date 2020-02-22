In new York city has sentenced gangster Dumpling: as a Ukrainian led the mafia in the United States
Brooklyn Federal judge Brian Cogan, last year sentenced the drug kingpin El Chapo to life in prison plus 30 years, has sentenced a Ukrainian Alexei Tsvetkov named Dumpling. Kogan sentenced 40-year-old Cvetkov to 198 months in prison (16.5 years). Of them, according to the Prosecutor, who comes from a family of Soviet emigres Andrew Spector, he had served 12.5 years, the BBC reports.
Undersized big man Flowers was one of three leaders of the Brooklyn brigade, which is not acquired by self and is referred to in court documents as the “syndicate.”
Other members of this triumvirate prosecutors called the former inhabitant of Odessa Leonid Gershman, whom Kogan previously sentenced to 16,5 years, and Victor Seligman, whom the DEA, the Federal office of drug control, characterized in the enclosed documents as the second person in the Ukrainian mafia in the United States.
In August 2016, the Seligman took off from new York airport. Kennedy in Turkey and since then is wanted.
9 other crew members have pleaded guilty, but the Flowers and Gershman chose to put itself at the mercy of the jury. Their three-week trial ended in August 2018 with a guilty verdict.
“The Team In Bari”
Street credibility of the Dumpling was based not only on his combativeness and self-serving thieves, but on his old convictions in the case of so-called “gang of Brighton beach,” or “Brigade Bari”, named after its leader Zinovy Bari.
In 2005, Flowers received in a case 78 months in prison, not having American citizenship, were subject to after the liberation of deportation to Ukraine, but deftly avoided it.
Awaiting deportation at the immigration prison, he declared himself a Jew and asked for a continuance, explaining his request by the fact that in Ukraine he was allegedly expecting torture as a Jew. He said immigration judge in March 2010: “I Now celebrate the Jewish holidays. I do not profess Christianity.”
The judge eventually ordered to leave Tsvetkov in the US, citing the Convention against torture.
“It turned out that the convicted person is not a practicing Jew,” wrote now the judge Kogan prosecutors, noting that after the arrest, Tsvetkov discovered a large tattoo of a cross on his arm. It was also cross with diamonds worth tens of thousands of dollars.
Mobile phone Tsvetkova contained a photo of the baptism of his son, which was held in the Church his co-defendant Gershman.
In the same phone found a video depicting how the Flowers beaten by the debtor on the pavement in front of his garage, which not only repaired the machine, but pulled insurance fraud. According to prosecutors, Flowers he loved to brag this video, which they did not fail to show the jury at his trial.
The most serious offense, involvement in that, according to court documents, is suspected of Flowers, was the murder of Eugene Polyakov, who was shot 20 years ago on a Brooklyn street. As he wrote to the judge Kogan prosecutors, Tsvetkov’s murder is not charged, allegedly gave him the gun and sat behind the wheel of the car in which the killer fled the scene of the crime.
A few years later in the murder admitted came from Ukraine Stanislav Lantsberg, which in the beginning attracted by the huge business of drug trafficking.
In June last year prosecutors sent to the judge Kogan lengthy petition, which called for a sentence Tsvetkova almost a quarter of a century in prison. “Flowers of threat and stubbornly continues to hurt people,” they wrote.
According to them, Tsvetkova criminal career began a few years after his arrival in the United States. When he was 17, he robbed the man of a gold chain, threatening him with a blade. And the chain and blade then found it during a search and punish Tsvetkova five days of community service.
Then he took the other victim’s car and wrecked it. He was punished with a year of probation. According to prosecutors, Tsvetkova three were arrested for other minor crimes, but he was invariably off lightly.
When he passed 20, he joined the “gang of Bari”, which was engaged in fraud, racketeering and usury, stealing checks out of mailboxes and like almost all such groups in new York, kept underground gambling establishments, or catamarans.
Flowers later told his wife that “the Team Bari” differed even more violent temper than the “syndicate”.
In particular, he suspected the familiar squealing and hit him on the head with a Board with nails.
In April 2002 the Flowers burst into a nightclub with a machete in search of his master, who owed him money.
The evidence of the prosecution in the case “of a brigade of Bari” included a video made in the shop on Brighton beach, which the team imposed a “roof”. Flowers was brutally beaten at a video store employee, who was later taken away in an ambulance, and broken product.
In light of these and other episodes of a term of 78 months was, according to prosecutors, relatively moderate. In prison of the Flowers was twice caught in possession of a weapon in the form of a small barn lock that hung at his belt, and a nail hidden in the Cup of soup.
He was released in November 2010, giving a solemn promise not to keep company with crime, but two years later again joined the ranks of organized crime before he ran out of time a vowel supervision.
The most serious crime for which was convicted of the Flowers, was torched in may 2016 three-storey wooden home on Voorhees Avenue, on the ground floor which was a rival of Katran and above were residential apartments. 19-year-old student shakhzod Bobokalonov and his 12-year-old brother were rescued from a burning apartment by firefighters.
Sitting in a Brooklyn Federal holding cell MDC, Flowers will not waste any time and sued the prison service of the Federal bailiff sued for $ 2 million. It turns out that 14 November 2016, when the prison bus in which he was carrying, went out of MDC, its gates were closed prematurely and hurt the back part of the said paddy wagons.
As mentioned in the statement of claim Tsvetkova, filed in April 2018, in the incident of the Flowers, he said, received “serious injuries”, “which required and will require future medical intervention.”
What happens in court
The lawsuit is still being heard in the same court where Tsvetkov finally sentenced repeatedly postponed.
The next hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for June, when the plaintiff will have to be now either Otisville prison in the state of new York, or at Fort Dix in new Jersey.
A ceremony at which was imposed the sentence, lasted a little less than two hours. In the beginning the Prosecutor Spektor brought a long list of crimes Tsvetkov for the last 23 years and noted that “rarely see the man who got two terms for participation in organized crime”. According to him, after serving the first term, “Flowers got out of prison the same as you were” and quickly relapsed.
The Prosecutor expressed doubt that the convict actually correct. According to him, in conclusion, that is not reforged. On the contrary, the prison was Tsvetkova for “the graduate, in which he pinned himself thieves stars”.
When Kogan suggested Tsvetkov to say the last word, he behaved strangely. Usually a sentence or refuse, or start to apologize based on the indulgence of remorse, or make a final attempt to convince the judge of his innocence, as did in the same court a quarter century ago, Vyacheslav Ivankov, nicknamed Yaponchik, whose speech lasted almost a half hour.
Flowers began with the fact that I attacked the Prosecutor, stating in decent English: “I can’t hear this lie! Stop lying! You fooled the jury head! You are under oath, lied to the jury room in a Federal court!”
“Your honor! — he turned to Kogan. — Lies so much that I can’t stand this lie!”
“Are you trying to bury me?! again he turned to the Spector. — You’re crazy! I’ll tell you in person that you have against me, something personal! I have children!” (Tsvetkova have two of them, aged 3 and 5 years).
At the end of the Flowers all paid tribute to secular conventions and said: “I want to apologize for what he did in front of his family”.
His family and sympathizers occupied half of the pews to the public.
Experience shows that the presence of relatives of the prisoner can make a good impression. And now Kogan noted that the hall family Tsvetkov, who clearly love him. However, immediately added that he listened to recordings Tsvetkova, in which he threatened from jail to his wife and friend.
“Who talks like that to women?! — indignantly exclaimed Kogan. — He says he wants to be a father to their children, but I’m not sure he’s capable of it. Your whole life you had an obvious propensity for violence and anger. I don’t see any remorse. Do you consider yourself a victim! You are a very dangerous man, you’re always on edge!”
When Kogan announced the verdict, the wife Tsvetkova sobbing ran from the room. “It’s worse than Russia!” — with indignation told me the mother of one of the accomplices sentenced. His third in a row — this time free — attorney Murray singer said to the judge that will appeal.
