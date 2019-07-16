In new York city raised the legal age for buying and Smoking cigarettes
On Tuesday, July 16, Governor of new York Andrew Cuomo signed a bill to raise the age of purchase of tobacco products and electronic cigarettes in the region.
Legislation increases the age of Smoking from 18 to 21 years, according to a press release from the office politics. The law will take effect in 120 days, writes Fox News.
In his statement, Cuomo condemned the “irresponsible corporate marketing campaign” focused on young people. In his opinion, are conducive to the spread of Smoking among children and adolescents.
“By raising the age of Smoking from 18 to 21, we can first turn to prevent the ingress of cigarettes and electronic cigarettes in the hands of young people, to prevent the formation of a whole generation of new Yorkers costly and potentially deadly addiction,” said Cuomo.
According to the American society for the fight against cancer, 95% of all smokers begin to use tobacco at the age of 21 years. Raising the age of Smoking campaign, which the group calls the “Tobacco 21” — was the main priority for the society’s activities in new York.
“Tobacco 21 is a task with an obvious solution,” said Julie HART, senior Director of government relations American Association for cancer in new York.