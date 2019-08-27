In new York collapsed building: one dead, five injured. VIDEO

| August 27, 2019 | News | No Comments
At least one person was killed and five injured in partial building collapse in the Bronx, new York.

В Нью-Йорке обрушился дом: один человек погиб, пятеро пострадали. ВИДЕО

Photo: a video frame YouTube/CBS New York

It happened shortly before noon on Tuesday, August 27, writes Fox News. The second floor of a building under construction, located North of Manhattan in the Bronx Norwood, collapsed on the first.

The fire Department of new York tweeted that at least one person who was in the building, died from his injuries. Two people were seriously injured and three are not life-threatening.

According to reports, on the scene arrived more than 100 firefighters.

Photo: screenshot twitter.com/FDNY

On further developments as yet unknown.

