In new York collapsed building: one dead, five injured. VIDEO
August 27, 2019 | News | No Comments|
At least one person was killed and five injured in partial building collapse in the Bronx, new York.
It happened shortly before noon on Tuesday, August 27, writes Fox News. The second floor of a building under construction, located North of Manhattan in the Bronx Norwood, collapsed on the first.
The fire Department of new York tweeted that at least one person who was in the building, died from his injuries. Two people were seriously injured and three are not life-threatening.
According to reports, on the scene arrived more than 100 firefighters.
On further developments as yet unknown.