In new York, comes into force the law on arms control: what will change
New York will become the 17th state where the introduced measures of arms control.
Rules prohibit people who are a danger to themselves or other persons to purchase or possess a firearm, rifle or shotgun.
“Saturday is an important day to save lives in new York,” said on Thursday at a rally in Manhattan the Deputy of the state Assembly Jo Anne Simon.
National calls to strengthen gun laws surfaced after a mass murder in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, earlier this month.
“As district attorney, I am sure that the decline of violence with a firearm is indeed one of my top priorities. It will save lives,” said Manhattan D. a CY Vance Jr. at a press conference with his counterpart from the Bronx with Durselen Clark.
Starting Saturday, August 24, relatives, family members, school administration or designated officer, police and district attorneys have the right to file a petition in the state Supreme court, reporting suspicious persons.
Applicants must provide evidence that people possess a firearm, have it or have access to it and are a threat to yourself or others.
Applications will be reviewed, and a decision on the hearing will be taken on the same day the petition is filed.
If you find that a person “may commit acts which may cause serious harm to him himself or others” may be immediately issued a temporary “order of protection against extraordinary risks”, which actually prohibits a person to possess or buy firearms, in accordance with the law.
Such an order would allow law enforcement agencies to immediately remove any weapons from a person’s home.
A subsequent hearing will be held in period from three to six days to decide whether to keep weapons out of the house during the year.
“We assemble a task force to monitor this process”, — said the sponsor of the state Senate Brian Kavanagh, noting the unity between the legislature, office of Governor Andrew Cuomo and district prosecutors and heads of schools.
“We don’t think that will be a very large amount of work. The office of court administration did not ask us about additional funding,” he said.
Cuomo signed the law in February.