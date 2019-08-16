In new York fireman rescued a forgotten child in the car, breaking a window with a hammer
Firefighter Matthew Clinton from new York (new York) on Thursday, August 8, saved a baby from a hot car by smashing the car window with a hammer. The child was locked away and forgotten father. This writes the New York Post.
“I was there just at the right time. The car was very hot,” said Matthew Clinton.
Clinton, who also teaches at the fire Academy, was with the two disciples near College point, when they saw 5-year-old boy, who was sitting in the car seat inside the car.
“Going to the Park, we noticed the child unattended”, says Clinton, noting how the boy was crying and was sweating profusely.
A quick decision, a firefighter asked the audience a number of people some heavy object to break the window.
“A man came and handed me the hammer,” — said Clinton.
Breaking glass, Clinton and the rest pulled out of the boy and tried to calm him down until the police arrived in new York.
“The police came shortly after I broke the window, and after a while dad came out to the Parking lot. He looked very worried,” said a firefighter.
Police arrested the man, 42-year-old Jeremy Frame, and accused him of actions that are dangerous for the baby.
My father found tranquilizing substance Xanax, he was also accused of storing it.
According to the data, last year in the United States more than 50 children have died, left unattended in hot cars.
The organization argues that Thursday and Friday are the most common days of the death of children.