In new York held a benefit concert to support victims of fire in Odessa
Odessa community of new York wanted to introduce the inhabitants of the metropolis with talented and generous artists who have taken up the initiative of providing effective financial assistance to victims of the tragedy, which broke out in December of this year in Odessa (Ukraine). 4 Dec College in Odessa was a devastating fire, the element has claimed the lives of 16 people, 30 people were injured.
Artists selflessly and generously give the audience their art, all collected funds will be sent to the victims in the fire and their families.
And visitors, in addition to the pleasures of wonderful music and singing, can be proud of the fact that, buying concert tickets, has contributed to the Fund of assistance to victims in a fire in Odessa.
The event will be cabaret performer Tanya Melamed, a violinist Alex Coffman and pianist Irena Portenko.
If you’ve never been to Odessa, this concert is a great way to get acquainted with this legendary place. If you were born there, then this event is a great opportunity to hear favorite tunes, dear to the heart of every odessite.
Concert arranged Mita Mitrovic, representative of the Odessa Society of New York, and Irena Portenko, Director of the International festival “Music in the Alps”, and in the advertising of the event Najmanova help Natalia and Igor Kazasker.
There is a belief that the year started with good deeds, will be safe for those who are these things made. Let us verify this from experience!

