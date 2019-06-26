In new York held a rally in support of the sisters Khachaturian, who faces prison for the murder of the father-tyrant. PHOTO
On June 24 in new York held a rally in support of the sisters Khachaturian — three living in Moscow, girls in 2018, killed his father, who, according to them, mocked them and commit sexual violence. They are judged for a murder committed by a group of persons on preliminary arrangement that outraged activists who think that girl was just defending himself from the father-tyrant.
Sisters support group organized actions around the world, one of them also took place in new York.
The inhabitants of the city came to the General Consulate of Russia with the requirement to close the deal sisters Khachaturian, as well as to draw attention to the issue of domestic violence in Russia.
Action in new York — part of the international campaign. 24 Jun pickets and rallies at the offices of Russia were also held in London, Berlin, Helsinki, Warsaw, Brussels, Toronto, Yerevan, Valencia, Munich, St. Petersburg, Budapest — all the action took part more than 20 cities around the world.
Sister Maria, angelina and Kristina Khachatryan, who at the time was 17, 18 and 19 years respectively, were arrested and charged with the murder of his father at the beginning of August 2018. Later the girls were released from custody, replacing the preventive measure prohibition to perform certain actions. Girls, in particular, obliged to live separately, forbidden them to communicate, use mobile Internet and to leave the place of residence at night.
In June of 2019 sisters, Khachaturian was charged in the final version — a murder committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy or by an organized group. Thus, to them threatens from eight till 20 years of prison. Qualification of the article was criticized by the public: for example, activists staged a series of pickets near the building of the Moscow Central Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia, as well as shares around the world. Now girls are awaiting trial.
Their father was found dead on July 27, 2018 in his house on altufevsky highway, sisters themselves called the police. According to investigators, the girls attacked him with a knife and hammer and struck a lot of blows. Investigators believe that the motive for the murder was “personal animosity”, which appeared due to the physical and mental suffering, which caused their father.