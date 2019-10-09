In new York held the first solo concert of the singer of the Kazakh Dimash Kudaibergen
10 December 2019 in the arena Barclays Center in new York held a solo concert of world stars of Dimash Kudaibergen (DQ) with the program “Arnau”. The show represents the Dimash as envoy of the Kazakh culture and music to the world. Tickets can be purchased at the link.
The concert will pass in frameworks of Days of culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the USA and the youth Year-2019.
Dimash Kudaibergen – winner of the National award “people’s favorite”, awarded the Honorary diploma of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan “For the worthy contribution to strengthening of unity of people of Kazakhstan.” In 2016 he received the State scholarship of the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Leader of Nation in the field of culture.
Dimash said about himself after a brilliant performance at the competition “Slavic Bazaar-2015” in Vitebsk became the owner of Grand Prix of this complicated creative competition singers. In the same year he first represented Kazakhstan at the International Asia-Pacific festival “ABU TV Song”, which was held in Istanbul. Later, in 2017, Dimash won million-strong army of fans and received worldwide recognition for the largest Chinese TV competition professional singers “I am a Singer”.
Dimash Kudaibergen has a vocal range of 6 octaves. In addition, the singer is available as bass notes and falsetto. The timbre Dimash – lyric tenor. He is fluent in the singing technique of Bel Canto, which helps to reveal singing talent Kudaibergen. The singer is captivated by the astonishing naturalness of execution, artistic charm and natural musicality. The extraordinary voice of the singer immediately won the hearts of millions of listeners not only in Kazakhstan but also far beyond its borders.
As noted by the Minister of culture and sport of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova: “we are honored to be the organizer of the concert, the Dimash in the United States. We are confident that Golden voice of Kazakhstan will win spoiled the American public, as it happens everywhere, wherever made by Dimash”.