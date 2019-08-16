In new York launched a free taxi-drones
Autonomous cars can carry up to four passengers at a time.
Transport is a cross between a London taxi and a minibus.
Judging from the message, a car can accommodate up to four passengers and will make hundreds of flights daily between the entrance to the campus and the new pier of the Brooklyn ferry.
The drones will operate in the test mode is completely free and driving will be the driver who will be able to take it over in a critical situation. Also in the cabin will drive the operator for supervising Optimus Rides with a special gadget.
Shuttles will run from 7:00 to 22:30 on weekdays and can transport about 500 passengers daily and more than 16 thousand passengers per month.
The company also announced plans to expand its network in other States. So, similar projects should earn in California and near Washington, DC. All test zones are separated from the urban streets systems.
Earlier, Uber launched the unmanned taxi in San Francisco.
During the test trips were some nuances: for example, ordered the restaurant the car was parked on the roadside, and in the middle of the road; in another situation the car was in traffic on one of the lines of movement, although nearby was free, and the driver had to reroute the car to another line.