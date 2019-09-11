In new York on the street discovered a poisonous hallucinogenic plant
On Monday, the city of new York have removed a deadly and hallucinogenic plant that some time was growing across the street from the popular store Trader Joe’s, says Fox News.
Adrian Benepe, former Commissioner of parks of new York, who worked on mayor Michael Bloomberg for more than ten years, the weekend has shared a photo of Bush Jimson weed (Datura), which grew at the landing site on Columbus Avenue.
The plant, judging from its size, growing for a considerable period of time, and it could be “fatally toxic when used even in small quantities,” said Benepe.
Two days later, the Ministry of transport, which has jurisdiction in the area of plant growth, told channel WNBC that the deadly greens removed.
“Today in the city got rid of the plants. The Department of transportation did not plant here, and is not engaged in planting on these pedestrian Islands-refuges”, — said in a statement.
According to the Brooklyn Botanic garden, the weed of Dimona, also called Datura stramonium, blooms in late summer and is toxic. It also acts as a hallucinogen if consumed. It can cause seizures or death if taken in lethal doses.