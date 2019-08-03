In new York, put up for auction the Rolls-Royce Elizabeth Taylor
In new York sell unique Rolls-Royce Elizabeth Taylor made in her individual order. Vehicle offered at the auction house Guernsey’s.
The history of Rolls-Royce Elizabeth Taylor began in 1960. Model Silver Cloud II Drophead Coupe, which received top and other individual traits, produced with the wishes of the celebrity. The color of the body is smoky-green hue and was specifically chosen for the color of the eyes of the mistress. In the cabin on the door caused the first letters of the names of not only an actress but her husband and the pop singer Eddie Fisher, he was the fourth legitimate chosen of the actress, whom she divorced in 1964. Also on the dashboard there are touches of “Carpathian elm” with a deformed growth direction of the fibers. In addition, the car equipped with electric window regulators. Under the hood of the vehicle installed a 6.2-liter powertrain.
You know, this Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II Drophead Coupe Elizabeth Taylor actively exploited in 1963 during the filming of the movie “Cleopatra”, held in Rome. Bidding will start on 7 August and the starting price will amount to 1-2 million dollars.