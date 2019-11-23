In new York, residents violently protested against the police action: there are victims
The demonstrators shouted “F — the police!”, when gathered in the evening on Friday, November 22, in Harlem in new York city in protest of the abuse of power of police in the subway.
Edition Fox News reports about the violent assaults, acts of vandalism on buses and police cars. According to the organizers, about 60 Protestants arrested.
The situation worsened after the Governor of new York Andrew Cuomo has put an extra 500 police officers by the Metropolitan transit administration. The Internet went viral a few videos of brutal arrests in the subway.
In one incident, police attacked the passenger when he got his gun out at the station “Franklin Avenue” in Brooklyn.
In another incident, the video captures the murder of a police officer 15-year-old boy in a fierce battle at the station Jay Street-MetroTech in downtown Brooklyn.
During a protest on Friday, police temporarily closed the metro station.
In the video, posted online, shows how on the streets the crowds, and employees of the city police carried out arrests.
The NYPD tweeted shortly before 19:00 Friday that passengers can face traffic jams and delays on public transport in the area.
The previous protest in an urban area of Brooklyn took place on 1 November.