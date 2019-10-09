In new York, the main Jewish holiday set fire to the synagogue and desecrated the Holocaust memorial
During the most important in Judaism Yom Kippur, on the steps of the Jewish center of Brooklyn and started a fire. The vandals desecrated the Holocaust memorial in white plains, new York.
Unknown persons set fire to a backpack and left him on the steps of the Jewish center in Brooklyn on the night of Wednesday, October 9, during the Holy holiday of Yom Kippur, said the new York police Department, writes the New York Post.
Officers from the 78th precinct responded to the call and saw that about an hour a night in front of the main stairs of the Jewish center in Park slope was burning backpack. Firefighters from the FDNY put out the fire.
According to police sources, an unknown man rummaging in the backpack and set it on fire. He ran away from the scene.
On Tuesday, the NYPD said that on the eve of Yom Kippur were strengthened patrols around synagogues.
It turned out that on the eve of Yom Kippur, the Holocaust memorial in white plains was vandalized with hateful profanity, adds the New York Post.
Tuesday, October 8, the Westchester County police found two glued leaflets with anti-Semitic messages and graphics near the Garden of remembrance of the victims of the Holocaust on Martin Avenue.
“This was a deliberate action, not a joke. This was not done through negligence, stated George Latimer, Director of Westchester County, during a press conference on crimes of hate. For incident chose a blatant place. This place is specially designed in order to honor the memory of the victims of anti-Semitism”.
I believe that the leaflets that were difficult to remove due to their adhesive substrate, were placed around the memorial on Monday, 7 October. Until Tuesday this was not known.
The police of Westchester County decided not to publish images of leaflets, calling the graphics “insulting” and the phrase “obscene”. On the question of whether this was a statement about hatred and intentions, Latimer said that “for this reason there are no disputes.”
Latimer added that inside the memorial was discovered and other vandalism, but as suggested, it was not associated with anti-Semitic remarks on the leaflets.
The Jewish memorial was created by the Center for education on the Holocaust and human rights to honor the memory of the victims, according to the website of the parks Department of the County.
The investigation is ongoing.