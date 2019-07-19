In new York the rain water washed the man on the train. VIDEO
The MTA reported that the flood was caused by faulty drainage, a private developer building a residential tower next to metro station, writes NBC News.
Man nearly washed away by the arriving subway train in new York after the platform was flooded storm rain water. This terrible incident was on video.
The video, posted on social networks Thursday, shows a temporary wall, which is crumbling due to water flow, knocking down and carrying away an elderly man under house arrest.
The incident occurred at Court Square — 23rd St in Queens.
The Metropolitan transportation authority said that flooding caused by defective drainage of a private developer building a residential tower next to metro station.
“It was absolutely unacceptable incident caused by the contractor working on the project of residential development that could put people’s lives at risk — said in a statement. We have already begun to take steps to ensure that the developer and the contractor held accountable, and it won’t happen again”.
Transit management said the lack of reported injuries in the incident, and regrets that the clients “have been exposed due to the shocking failure of the contractor in the best security measures.”
In its statement, the MTA said that the contractor agreed to restore the proper drainage adjacent to the station, and to build additional protections, including the dam, a new wall and waterproofing.