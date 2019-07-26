In new York, was forbidden to remove the cats claws
The authors of the bill note that the declawing of cats can be compared with amputation of the fingers palangov people.
In new York state at the legislative level is forbidden to remove the claws of cats, calling the procedure inhumane and unnecessary.
As writes The New York Times, the bill was signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The decision came into force immediately.
This procedure involves partial amputation of the bone on his front paws. Remove claws be allowed only in those cases where it is shown for health and ease the condition of the animal.
The authors of the bill also clarify that the declawing of cats can be compared with amputation of the phalanges in humans. Animals cease to function normally, the tendons, nerves and ligaments and can lead to arthritis or chronic pain.
To remove the claws of cats are also prohibited in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver.