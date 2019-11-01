‘In new York with me being mistreated’: trump and his family moved to Florida
The President of the United States Donald trump and his wife Melania officially changed main residence and moved from new York to Florida. This writes the “Present Time”.
Before trump declared their place of residence as the Trump Tower in new York: this 58-story skyscraper on Fifth Avenue are offices, shops, restaurants and apartments. Trump with his wife lived there in a penthouse at the top of a skyscraper.
However, as evidenced by the documents of district court city palm beach (FL), at the end of September 2019, the President’s family changed their place of residence from Manhattan to Trump resort, Mar-a-Lago Club. A source close to the President, said that the main reason for the move was the high new York taxes.
Trump also commented on his move to palm beach on Twitter.
“I appreciate and will appreciate new York and the people of new York, but, unfortunately, despite the fact that every year I pay the city millions of dollars in local and regional taxes, the political leaders of the city and the state wronged me. With few treated worse, – wrote the President. – It pains me to make this decision, but ultimately it will be the best option for everyone. As President, I will always be there to help new York and its inhabitants. New York will always hold a special place in my heart.”
However, apparently, the move not only due to the high tax rates in the city, but also the fact that the Federal court in new York in September ordered the company Mazars USA, responsible for the finances of trump, to provide prosecutors of the tax Declaration of the President and his companies over the past eight years as part of an investigation of alleged tax evasion.
Commenting on the decision, trump said that in the case of the taxes Democrats who run the city, “conspired with prosecutors” and have a case, guided by political considerations.
Trump and his defense had previously stated that he as a private person is not obliged to disclose your tax documents until the election of a President.