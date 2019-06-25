In nice the plane crashed into bridge airport

In the South of France the Boeing 777 crashed into the bridge of the airport. According to preliminary data, nobody suffered, reports .

The incident occurred yesterday in the airport of nice. The left wing of the aircraft of the airline Kuwait Airways after landing touched one of the designs of the air Harbor – the Central arch of the bridge to the airport.

Passengers and crew immediately evacuated. There were no injuries.

Because of the incident more than two hours were detained several flights. The incident reasons are established.

In February in London the plane was demolished by the wind when landing. It happened at Heathrow airport.

