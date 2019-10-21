In Nigeria, the police have released 150 students of Islamic schools who were exposed to bullying (PHOTOS)

Police have released 150 pupils in Northern Nigeria, where they were subjected to ill-treatment and abuse by adults. This is with reference to local authorities reported on Sunday television channel “al Jazeera”, reports TASS.

According to him, the current RAID – the fourth in the past three weeks in the North of the country. The total number of exempt students has exceeded one thousand.

The order of operations at the school, located in one of the districts of the city Kaduna, gave the Governor of the eponymous state, Nasir ar-Rufai. It is part founded several centuries ago in Northern Nigeria, the network for learning the basics of Islam “Almajiri”. Children as young as 6 years of age, studying the Qur’an, without any other knowledge.

Most of the time students of such schools mandatory work or serve adults. According to the reports of international organizations, such establishments is booming mistreatment of children and adolescents. They are often sent to other regions of the country and also abroad, where they settle in the dorms.

In June, the President of Nigeria muhammadu Buhari has announced that it plans to ban the activities of the network, but so far no concrete steps of the authorities against her has not taken.

Nigeria leads the world in the number of children and adolescents who do not benefit from public education. There are 13 million people, most of whom live in the North of the country. Of this number, about 7 million were now in Islamist training network.

According to many experts, it is close in its ideology to terrorist movement Boko Haram, which is fighting including modern secular education, including primary and secondary.

Emerged in 2002 in the North-East Nigerian group “Boko Haram” which aims to seize power, the introduction in the country of Sharia law and the eradication of elements of Western lifestyle. In the spring of 2014 she was introduced by the UN Security Council list of terrorist organizations. Boko Haram, operating now in the territory of Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon, is one of the most dangerous and violent extremist groups in Africa.