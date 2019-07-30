In Nikolaev developed a project of a VIP yacht
The Nikolaev Bureau ProLINE designed the yacht project sea-based MegaLine50, which can be used to perform representational tasks of the Corporation, for rest of the owner’s family, to receive a state high-level delegations.
About it writes a site “Nikolaev — city of shipbuilders”
The project was developed taking into account the security requirements of the SOLAS Convention (International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea).
The yacht has a steel hull with tubers in the bow, high freeboard and extended forecastle. The superstructure is made of aluminum alloy. To improve the comfort of passengers the yacht is equipped with stabilizers.
The length of the yacht project MegaLine50 is more than 50 meters, a width of about 10 meters, a displacement of 530 tons.
The yacht can reach a maximum speed of 16 knots. The crew and passenger capacity of the yacht is for 12 people.