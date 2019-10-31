In Nikolaev housing and communal services put a QR code to pay the fare outside of the tram car
In Nikolaev workers of KP “Nikolayevelektrotrans” stuck a QR code for the cashless payment of fare is not in the interior of the tram and outside of the car. This curious fact was noticed by the townspeople, and said that now passengers can pay the fare standing at the bus stop without going to the transport. Photos pasted on the outside of a QR code appeared on the page of the inhabitant of Nikolaev Pavel Gareeva in the social network.
“Funny things in our town. Pay a visit to the tram, without going into it. Car 2063”, — stated in the message.
It is worth noting that this is probably not the first curious event with QR codes in Mykolaiv, as nikolayevets suggested to make a collection of similar mistakes and send it to the company’s management.
“It seems to me that all the fun with QR codes should be on the page of Mr. Yevtushenko to quit, and personal mail,” wrote the user Alexandr Khlopkov.
We will note that Vladimir Yevtushenko is the head of the Commission of the Nikolaev city Council concerning the industry, transport, energozberezhennya , communication, sphere of services, business and trade.