In Nikolaev the road “repaired” carpet

July 21, 2019

В Николаеве дорогу «отремонтировали» ковром

Photo made at Nikolaev TETS.

On the roads in Nikolaev inhabitants of the town discovered the carpets, it was expected that the utility covered the holes on the broken roads, reports the Apostrophe.

Pictures of carpets on roads has published a public “X* Nikolaev” in my Instagram account.

It is noted that the picture was taken on one of streets of Nikolaev TETS.

“Patches of road on the Mill”, — the irony of the authors.

Later it was published the second photo with the carpet, this time a little further. This pothole had to place two carpet.

“Changed disposition”, — noted in the public.

