In North Carolina hundreds of birds killed by crashing into the Windows of the Museum
In Charlotte, North Carolina, there was a terrible incident: hundreds of birds within an hour crashed into the building the NASCAR Hall of fame. In total, the estimated local rescue birds affected about 310 birds.
Most of the birds were killed about a hundred in need of the treatment of fractures, as well as in feeding with it, writes NBC News.
In a video posted to Facebook and YouTube, see scattered on the ground a flock of birds – they all crashed into the large Windows of a building in downtown Charlotte.
Rescue Carolina waterfowl identified as smoky globustop birds — species that nest on vertical surfaces in dark and closed places. Probably during the flight they changed their trajectory, and therefore crashed into the window of the Museum.
According to estimates, broke the Windows of the building 310 birds, about a third died, 10 had to be put down. Hundreds of birds needed a further treatment of fractures of the wings, legs or other injuries. According to the group of rescuers, surviving birds were in a state of shock.
Rescuers said that the loss of hundreds of these birds — very bad event, because their population is already shrinking due to the fact that they are losing nesting sites.
“Smoky ipohmali are insectivores, therefore the affected individuals are in need of manual feeding. They need a large number of worms, — reported in rescue service. It is an expensive effort, but these birds make incredible contributions to our ecosystem and eat hundreds of mosquitoes a day.”