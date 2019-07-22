In North Carolina, the father of six children died ridiculous, playing with them on the beach
July 19, a man from North Carolina died after during a game with the kids on the beach a powerful wave threw its head on the sand — a 37-year-old father of six children, broke his neck and died in hospital.
Deceased Lee Dingle was 37 years old. His wife Shannon called the incident “ridiculous accident,” writes USA Today. Now friends are collecting funds for a large family of Dingle.
“My partner, my love, my dear people today died as a result of a ridiculous accident — written by Shannon Dingle on Twitter. Yesterday Lee played on the beach with our three children. He was hit with a powerful wave, threw his head on the sand and he broke his neck.”
She added: “Some heroes, including our children, tried to save him but nothing worked — his body could not recover from this injury”.
Shannon Dingle shared the GoFundMe page, which, according to her, created friends. The campaign has raised more than 183 000 dollars as at mid-day on 22 July (the goal is $ 200,000).
Earlier, a local TV station in North Carolina reported that out of the water on the island of oak pulled out a man at the age of 30, he was taken to the intensive care unit of the Hanover regional medical center.
Shannon Dingle tweeted that she was “stunned” by the support he received.
“We met when I was 18 and he was 19, and since then we are together, she wrote. I should never have to say goodbye to him at the age of 37. I don’t know adult life without it, but I’ll learn. I just wish to do not have”.
Whether Dingle was the father of six children, four of whom were adopted in the framework of the project non-profit organization Archibald, designed to reduce the crisis of orphans around the world.