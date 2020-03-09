In Northern California earthquake
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 has shaken Northern California, reports NBC News. Authorities said that after the earthquake, there was no injuries or serious damage.
Earthquake by force 5,8 points shook Northern California on Sunday night, shaking people to the North of Sacramento all the way to the border with Oregon.
According to USGS, the earthquake occurred more than 50 miles (or more precisely, 86 km) from the coast of the city of Petrolia.
Residents of Petrolia and another coastal town of Eureka felt an earthquake while being inside their homes, it was noticeable that South — in the direction of Yukiya in the North to the border with Oregon and on the mainland Redding.
Here’s how it went:
Authorities said that after the earthquake, there was no injuries or serious damage. The peak of the tremors were felt at about 20:00, according to Geophysics the U.S. Geological survey (USGS) Jessica Turner.
In the best case, the furniture that was not bolted to the wall would fall. But, according to Turner, people in this region have experience of earthquakes and diligently care about storing large items.
This map shows the names of the regions felt the earthquake:
Also a geophysicist, added that the tsunami after the earthquake is not expected.
