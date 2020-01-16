In Northern California found the missing woman in the mountains
In Northern California the woman who suffered from dementia, went missing six days ago, found alive in snow-covered car, writes Fox News.
The Sheriff’s office of Butte County announced in a press release that at about noon the Sheriff’s helicopter, searched the surrounding area Butte meadows, found a car matching the description of the SUV that belonged to a missing 68-year-old Paula Beth James. After the pilot landed the helicopter, the two officers approached the car and found alive inside a woman.
“She was conscious. And looked at them and said, “I’m very cold, I hope you brought a blanket,” — said the representative of the County Sheriff’s Beat Megan Mcmann.
James from Oroville last seen 9 January at her home. Officials said she suffers from dementia and may be disoriented.
After she went missing six days ago, family members did not hope to hear the good news.
“This morning we thought she was probably dead,” said the stepdaughter of James and Laura Powell.
James found about 200 miles (321 km) North-East of San Francisco and about 50 miles (80 km) North of her home. According to the Sheriff’s office, her car was 150 meters from the road, covered with snow, but officials are unable to explain how it got there.
The woman sent the snowmobile.
She was taken to paramedics waiting nearby. After she was sent to the hospital in stable condition.
Later, family members reported that James had frostbite and severe dehydration. She managed to keep warm, periodically including your car heating, in addition to using blankets and floor in a SUV.
Officials said that rescuers spent more than 100 hours in search of women.
Family members said they are grateful to those who went “above and beyond” to find James.