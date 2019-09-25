In Norway, on fire Russian trawler, there is a danger of explosion of ammonia (video)
In Norway in the port of tromsø there was a fire at the Russian trawler “Bay Rider”, owned by the Murmansk trawl fleet.
Currently, the fire got out of control and there is a threat of explosion of the tank with ammonia on Board. Such data media reported, a police spokesman tromsø Morten Pettersen, write “News.ru”.
As Pettersen said, if the tank with ammonia will explode, everything will be in a very bad situation.
Militiamen consider two options for further action. The first is the creation of a security zone with a diameter of 300 meters around the burning vessel, and the evacuation of all in this area. The second option — the sinking of a trawler for fire suppression.
According to representatives of the company shipowner, the trawler went into a Norwegian port for crew change and routine maintenance, during which the fire broke out. Local police said that on Board the trawler burning hydraulic oil.
A fire on a fishing trawler “Bay Rider” broke out on Wednesday, September 25, at the port of tromsø. “Bay Rider” — medium fishing freezer trawler type “Sterkoder”, built in 1991 in Norway. Its displacement -2878 tons, length — 64 meters, total crew size is 46 people. Specializiruetsya on a trawler fishing for cod and haddock in the northeast Atlantic.
