In Norway, on fire Russian trawler, there is a danger of explosion of ammonia (video)

| September 25, 2019 | News | No Comments

В Норвегии загорелся российский траулер, есть угроза взрыва аммиака (видео)

In Norway in the port of tromsø there was a fire at the Russian trawler “Bay Rider”, owned by the Murmansk trawl fleet.

Currently, the fire got out of control and there is a threat of explosion of the tank with ammonia on Board. Such data media reported, a police spokesman tromsø Morten Pettersen, write “News.ru”.

В Норвегии загорелся российский траулер, есть угроза взрыва аммиака (видео)

As Pettersen said, if the tank with ammonia will explode, everything will be in a very bad situation.

Militiamen consider two options for further action. The first is the creation of a security zone with a diameter of 300 meters around the burning vessel, and the evacuation of all in this area. The second option — the sinking of a trawler for fire suppression.

В Норвегии загорелся российский траулер, есть угроза взрыва аммиака (видео)

According to representatives of the company shipowner, the trawler went into a Norwegian port for crew change and routine maintenance, during which the fire broke out. Local police said that on Board the trawler burning hydraulic oil.

A fire on a fishing trawler “Bay Rider” broke out on Wednesday, September 25, at the port of tromsø. “Bay Rider” — medium fishing freezer trawler type “Sterkoder”, built in 1991 in Norway. Its displacement -2878 tons, length — 64 meters, total crew size is 46 people. Specializiruetsya on a trawler fishing for cod and haddock in the northeast Atlantic.

As previously reported “FACTS”, in the Pacific ocean 40 kilometers from the island of Iturup, a fire occurred on the Russian ship “Peter Sitnikov”. On the ship this time was 419 people.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr