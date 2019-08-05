In Norway, will have its own electric car
A local company has announced the release of the electric sedan that will compete with the American.
Engineers Norwegian company Fresco Motors has developed its own rival Tesla Model 3. Their electric sedan, called Reverie, able to accelerate to 100 km/h from standstill in 2.0 seconds.
It is worth noting that the company even released a first demo a prototype of its new all that there is and renders the estimated dynamics of dispersal. Reverie visually resembles the Tesla Model S, one of the most popular electric models in the country, but the size of a sedan is located between it and Model 3 — the vehicle length is 807 mm 4, width — 2 226 mm, height — 1 401 mm and the wheelbase is equal to 746 mm. 2 However, this apparent similarity Fresco offers a new technically.
From Reverie will be modular battery: damaged or failed unit can be quickly replaced with new ones without changing the whole battery. Battery supports high-speed and wireless charging. In addition, the electric car will receive a 4-speed automatic transmission with Overdrive. The maximum speed is a claimed 300 km/h.
Their customers Fresco Motors see those of you who prefer products from local companies. Until recently in the automobile industry in Norway these were not, and Fresco hopes to fill this niche. This is evidenced by the fact that an unknown company has already received 70 orders for the car. However, officially sedan Reverie plan to show only in 2021.